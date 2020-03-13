Frozen 2's Rachel Matthews Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Gives Timeline of Her Symptoms
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Rachel Matthews, best known for her work in Frozen 2 and the Happy Death Day movies, has tested positive for coronavirus. The 26-year-old actress voiced the role of Honeymaren, the member of the Northuldra who becomes Elsa’s friend, in Frozen 2. She also had a role in the Hulu series Looking for Alaska. Rachel took [...]
