Mayson Lear Megan the stallion and Harry styles loooool that would be so jokes https://t.co/TwLksj8ZQb 2 days ago Izzy🕸 81 In light of all the jokes that people made that because of quarantine and lockdowns there would be a surge in pregn… https://t.co/wmc2i2KA7q 2 days ago ethelMEspiritu Eto, Harry Styles. Adorable Harry Styles Click the link. https://t.co/geiXYnSxHo 2 days ago Gossip Department Harry Styles Jokes That ‘Adore You’ Is About a Fish During NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert https://t.co/gEAaRR8ImY 3 days ago Gospel Music Harry Styles Jokes That 'Adore You' Is About a Fish During NPR's Tiny Desk Concert https://t.co/pvYR5x09Bg 3 days ago Karen Cotton RT @JustJared: LOL! Harry Styles got to joking about what "Adore You" is actually about during his Tiny Desk Concert with NPR https://t.co… 3 days ago Entertainment News Harry Styles Jokes That 'Adore You' Is About a Fish During NPR's Tiny Desk Concert https://t.co/s0EWWgxY6X #Gossip 3 days ago Gina Lawriw Harry Styles Jokes That 'Adore You' Is About a Fish During NPR's Tiny Desk Concert https://t.co/Yz6vSUdYiH via @JustJared 3 days ago