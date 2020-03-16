Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jared Leto Was in the Desert for 12 Days & Only Just Learned About the Coronavirus Pandemic

Jared Leto Was in the Desert for 12 Days & Only Just Learned About the Coronavirus Pandemic

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Jared Leto just finished a 12-day silent meditation in the desert, where he had no communication with the outside world, and he only just learned what’s happening in the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor took to Twitter on Monday night (March 16) to send a message to fans. “Wow. 12 days [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Jared Leto stunned by scale of coronavirus pandemic after returning from desert retreat

Jared Leto stunned by scale of coronavirus pandemic after returning from desert retreat 00:39

 Jared Leto was left stunned by the scale of the global coronavirus pandemic after returning home from a 12-day silent meditation in the desert on Sunday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jared Leto finds out about coronavirus pandemic after 12 days isolated in desert [Video]

Jared Leto finds out about coronavirus pandemic after 12 days isolated in desert

Jared Leto found out about the coronavirus pandemic after 12 days spent isolated in the desert.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Protesters dress in hazmat suits outside Downing Street targeting UK's action during COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Protesters dress in hazmat suits outside Downing Street targeting UK's action during COVID-19 pandemic

Protesters from newly formed activist group Pause The System returned to Downing Street, London, for the second day in a row on Tuesday (March 17) to demonstrate against what they believe is government..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:11Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Voters contend with coronavirus pandemic on key day for Biden's presidential ambitions

Voters in three states were met by gloved poll workers and hand sanitizer as they cast ballots under the threat of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, as Joe...
Reuters Also reported by •ContactMusicE! OnlineThe Merkle

Sport24.co.za | CSA terminates One Day Cup, all forms of cricket for 60 days

Cricket South Africa has decided to terminate all forms of cricket in the country for the next 60 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.
News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.