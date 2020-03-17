Global  

Mrunal Thakur: I am blessed to work with Farhan Akhtar

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Actor Farhan Akhtar underwent extensive training for his role in the upcoming sports drama "Toofaan", and his co-star Mrunal Thakur is really impressed by him.

"I am blessed to work with him. I learnt a lot from him...it feels good to work with such a fantastic actor at the initial stage of your career. I really enjoyed...
