Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai oozes oomph in a mustard saree, reveals new look from 'Naagin 4'

Zee News Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' supernatural franchise fiction show 'Naagin 4' is the fourth instalment of the superhit show which stars Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani, Jasmin Bhasin besides others.
Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma's comic post during this coronavirus is hilarious with a message — view post

Recently, freshly out of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai has entered Naagin 4 as Shalaka, Dev's wife. The show has taken a leap of year and Rashami has joined the...
Bollywood Life

Rashami Desai shares new look from 'Naagin 4', thanks fans for warm response

In the pictures, Rashami Desai is all decked up as a bride in a pretty pink and green lehenga set. She plays a character called Shalakha in 'Naagin 4'.
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-DayBollywood Life

