Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Amitabh Bachchan Shuts Down Meet and Greet Outside His Mumbai Home

Amitabh Bachchan Shuts Down Meet and Greet Outside His Mumbai Home

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
As India attempts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Bollywood legend explains that he is taking precaution by putting a stop to the Sundays gathering at his Jalsa house.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sanjaykharwar

Sanjay Singh RT @NatashaFatah: Coronavirus: India Shuts Film, TV Production As More Cinemas Go Dark; Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan Urges Fans Not… 15 hours ago

Sidra_tm

Sidra Khan RT @DEADLINE: Coronavirus: India Shuts Down Film & TV Production As More Cinemas Go Dark; Amitabh Bachchan Urges Fans Not To Gather https:/… 16 hours ago

MACKabiVIPer42

PHILIP CRAWFORD RT @aceshowbiz: Amitabh Bachchan Shuts Down Meet and Greet Outside His Mumbai Home https://t.co/RTRBrIU1UY https://t.co/PJrGfjHe12 17 hours ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Amitabh Bachchan Shuts Down Meet and Greet Outside His Mumbai Home https://t.co/RTRBrIU1UY https://t.co/PJrGfjHe12 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.