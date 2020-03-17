Global  

Tom Brady Says Goodbye to New England Patriots, Could Sign with These 2 Teams

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Tom Brady is officially leaving the New England Patriots, and he just announced the news in a letter to fans. His letter was an official goodbye to Pats Nation, the coaches, fans, teammates, and more. This is a major announcement, as Tom has played for the Patriots for two decades and has won six Super [...]
News video: Tom Brady Announces He Is Leaving New England Patriots

Tom Brady Announces He Is Leaving New England Patriots 02:27

 Tom Brady announced on social media Tuesday that he is leaving the New England Patriots.

