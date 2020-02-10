Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Relationship Timeline: Rumored Marriage in 2019, Debunked
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 (
5 hours ago)
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston did not get married in Mexico in 2019, contrary to a tabloid insisting it was true.
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
These Are the Most-Wanted Celebrity Bodies If you look on Instagram trying to find inspiration for your fitness journey, you might want to look like a celebrity. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the most-wanted celebrity bodies. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:58 Published on February 13, 2020
Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars Big Winners at the 2020 Oscars The 92nd Academy Awards have come and gone, but not without several memorable moments. The night kicked off with a performance from Janelle Monae during which she shouted.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 02:04 Published on February 10, 2020
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this