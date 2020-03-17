Global  

Tom Brady Announces He’s Leaving New England Patriots: “I Opened My Heart To You”

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Tom Brady Announces He’s Leaving New England Patriots: “I Opened My Heart To You”NFL superstar Tom Brady is packing his bags. The iconic quarterback has announced he’s done-done with playing for his New England Patriots. Big Facts On Tuesday, TB went online to break the shocking news. Brady relied on his Instagram page to break the huge announcement. “I wanted to say thank you to all of the […]

News video: Tom Brady Announces He Is Leaving New England Patriots

Tom Brady Announces He Is Leaving New England Patriots 02:27

 Tom Brady announced on social media Tuesday that he is leaving the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady Leaves New England Patriots [Video]

Tom Brady Leaves New England Patriots

NFL superstar Tom Brady has announced that after almost 20 years, he is leaving the New England Patriots to enjoy being an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Tom Brady Leaving New England Patriots [Video]

Tom Brady Leaving New England Patriots

Tom Brady announces he won't re-sign with New England Patriots in historic NFL move

Tom Brady's run with the New England Patriots is officially over. The six-time champion and three-time MVP announced he won't re-sign with the team.
Tom Brady says he is leaving New England Patriots

Tom Brady said in on social media Tuesday that he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years with the NFL team.
