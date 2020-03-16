The National’s Matt Berninger Offers Coronavirus Social Distancing Playlist: Listen
|
|
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The National's Matt Berninger has issued the first of a promised series of "Social Distancing Distortion" playlists during the coronavirus lockdown.
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Fox Takes Coronavirus Seriously
Fox News host Jesse Watters admitted that he should have taken the social distancing guidelines seriously and is now urging viewers to do the same.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:36Published
Vallance: Social distancing to halve peak coronavirus cases
Sir Patrick Vallance said recently-introduced social distancing measures would be expected to reduce the peak number of cases by 50%.
The government chief scientific adviser told the Select..
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:45Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this