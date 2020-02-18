Amid Concert Cancellations, Keith Urban and Hunter Hayes Host Online Concerts For Fans: Watch
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () While countless tours and events have been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus, several country artists decided to treat their fans to an online concert. Keith Urban was joined by his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, at his warehouse in Nashville for a 32-minute set streamed live on Instagram while Hunter Hayes put on an…
