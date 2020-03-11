Global  

Dropkick Murphys Explain Livestreaming St. Patrick's Day Concert In the Face of Coronavirus

Billboard.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Instead of Lansdowne Street, Dropkick Murphys will head to an undisclosed location in Boston today (March 17), where they'll perform their St. Patrick's Day show for a livestreaming audience.
Dropkick Murphys will livestream St. Patrick's Day concert with no audience

Dropkick Murphys will livestream St. Patrick's Day concert with no audience 01:02

 The stream will begin at 7 PM ET on March 17 in Boston.

