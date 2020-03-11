Florence Pugh's 'Black Widow' Release Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Florence Pugh‘s upcoming Marvel film Black Widow will not come out when expected! Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Walt Disney Studios has pushed back the original release date of May 1st, THR reports. In Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties [...] 👓 View full article

