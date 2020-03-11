Global  

Florence Pugh's 'Black Widow' Release Delayed Due To Coronavirus

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Florence Pugh‘s upcoming Marvel film Black Widow will not come out when expected! Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Walt Disney Studios has pushed back the original release date of May 1st, THR reports. In Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties [...]
Disney pulls 'Black Widow' release as coronavirus shutters movie theaters

Marvel's Black Widow standalone movie is the latest big blockbuster delayed as coronavirus and social distancing alter daily life. The Disney title was scheduled...
Mashable

Disney delays Marvel's 'Black Widow' debut due to coronavirus

Walt Disney Co will postpone the May 1 theatrical release of Marvel movie "Black Widow" to a future date because of the coronavirus outbreak, the company said in...
Reuters India

