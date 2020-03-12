Chet Hanks Updates Fans on Parents Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson's Health Since Leaving the Hospital
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Chet Hanks is (once again) the voice of reason we all need right now. The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday (March 16) to let concerned fans know how his parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are doing after testing positive for coronavirus. Fans will be happy to know that the couple has since [...]
Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz are staying apart from each other as they await the results of their coronavirus tests. The supermodel left fans concerned earlier this week when she had to leave..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:32Published