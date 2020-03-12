Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Chet Hanks Updates Fans on Parents Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson's Health Since Leaving the Hospital

Chet Hanks Updates Fans on Parents Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson's Health Since Leaving the Hospital

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Chet Hanks is (once again) the voice of reason we all need right now. The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday (March 16) to let concerned fans know how his parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are doing after testing positive for coronavirus. Fans will be happy to know that the couple has since [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus diagnosis 01:09

 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have left hospital after testing positive for coronavirus and are now being quarantined at a rental home.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz staying apart as they're tested for coronavirus [Video]

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz staying apart as they're tested for coronavirus

Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz are staying apart from each other as they await the results of their coronavirus tests. The supermodel left fans concerned earlier this week when she had to leave..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:32Published
Australians are really concerned about Tom Hanks' Vegemite toast [Video]

Australians are really concerned about Tom Hanks' Vegemite toast

Tom Hanks is dividing social media users around the world, especially Australians, after sharing a photo of his afternoon snack. The mixed reactions began when Hanks, who is currently quarantined in..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Chet Hanks Updates Fans On Parents Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson After They Test Positive For Coronavirus

Chet Hanks filmed a video update for fans of his parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, just a few hours after it was revealed they had tested positive for...
Just Jared

Tom Hanks' rapper son Chet Haze says father is 'not trippin'' over coronavirus diagnosis

Rapper's parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, were diagnosed with COVID-19 while working in Australia
Independent Also reported by •TIMEMediaite

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.