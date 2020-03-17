Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bandcamp Is Waiving Its Revenue Share This Friday to Support Artists Amid Coronavirus

Bandcamp Is Waiving Its Revenue Share This Friday to Support Artists Amid Coronavirus

Billboard.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
To support artists during the coronavirus pandemic, online music marketplace Bandcamp will waive its revenue share on all sales made Friday, March 20.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Masters Postponed and Other PGA Tour Events Canceled Due to Coronavirus [Video]

The Masters Postponed and Other PGA Tour Events Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The Masters Postponed and Other PGA Tour Events Canceled Due to Coronavirus The Masters, scheduled for April 9-12, has been postponed until a later date that has yet to be determined. Fred Ridley,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published
Brands Can Be Useful Through Virus Crisis: GroupM’s Wieser [Video]

Brands Can Be Useful Through Virus Crisis: GroupM’s Wieser

VIA BEETCAM  -- The coronavirus, COVID-19, has come as a shock to the global economy - and the media industry is likely to feel the force, too. Until the virus spreads more widely in the west and..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:42Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Carsales share price zooms higher on coronavirus update

The Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR) share price is zooming higher on Friday after releasing an update on its coronavirus impact... The post Carsales share price...
Motley Fool

Bandcamp Will Forfeit Its Share Of Sales This Friday

A favorite of indie artists and labels, the digital storefront and streaming service announced a one-day plan to boost profits for musicians facing financial...
NPR


Tweets about this

I_Skream

Oliver Jones RT @Bandcamp: To support musicians during the Covid-19 pandemic, Bandcamp is waiving our revenue share on all sales this Friday, March 20,… 7 seconds ago

DarkAfterglow

The Dark Afterglow To support musicians during the Covid-19 pandemic, Bandcamp is waiving our revenue share on all sales this Friday,… https://t.co/IdJQ5RJBP0 16 seconds ago

The_Anchoress

The Anchoress RT @The_Anchoress: BandCamp is doing a wonderful thing and waiving their revenue share today which means 100% of the sales are going direct… 35 seconds ago

DavidKlement2

David Klement RT @ClassicRockMag: Today's the ideal day to support your favourite bands and buy their music. @Bandcamp are waiving their revenue share on… 2 minutes ago

JorgeRittatore

Jorge Rittatore RT @ProgMagazineUK: Today's the ideal day to support your favourite bands and buy their music. @Bandcamp are waiving their revenue share on… 4 minutes ago

pod_9

Pod9Music - A Personal Rebellion (⧖) RT @NaviarRecords: .@Bandcamp is kindly waiving their revenue share on sales for today (from midnight to midnight Pacific Time). This would… 4 minutes ago

bobsleighbob

Rob Davis If you've been thinking "I'll use that money I would have spent on gig tickets to buy some merch or an album" then… https://t.co/AhDRjCPdLF 4 minutes ago

Convergecult

Converge RT @deathwishinc: Bandcamp is making it so there's never been a better time to support our artists! Not only are our records by affected ar… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.