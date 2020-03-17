Bandcamp Is Waiving Its Revenue Share This Friday to Support Artists Amid Coronavirus

Oliver Jones RT @Bandcamp: To support musicians during the Covid-19 pandemic, Bandcamp is waiving our revenue share on all sales this Friday, March 20,… 7 seconds ago

The Dark Afterglow To support musicians during the Covid-19 pandemic, Bandcamp is waiving our revenue share on all sales this Friday,… https://t.co/IdJQ5RJBP0 16 seconds ago

The Anchoress RT @The_Anchoress: BandCamp is doing a wonderful thing and waiving their revenue share today which means 100% of the sales are going direct… 35 seconds ago

David Klement RT @ClassicRockMag: Today's the ideal day to support your favourite bands and buy their music. @Bandcamp are waiving their revenue share on… 2 minutes ago

Jorge Rittatore RT @ProgMagazineUK: Today's the ideal day to support your favourite bands and buy their music. @Bandcamp are waiving their revenue share on… 4 minutes ago

Pod9Music - A Personal Rebellion (⧖) RT @NaviarRecords: .@Bandcamp is kindly waiving their revenue share on sales for today (from midnight to midnight Pacific Time). This would… 4 minutes ago

Rob Davis If you've been thinking "I'll use that money I would have spent on gig tickets to buy some merch or an album" then… https://t.co/AhDRjCPdLF 4 minutes ago