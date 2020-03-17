Global  

John Legend, Coldplay, Pink and more hosting virtual concerts to lift spirits at home

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
With concert venues closed, artists like Coldplay, John Legend, Keith Urban and Pink are performing virtual shows live on social media.
 John Legend and Coldplay are trying to alleviate the stress of social distancing after the coronavirus has forced many to stay home as a means of staying healthy and virus-free.

Concerts around the world have been canceled or postponed in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but the show goes on via Instagram.
After the British rock band announced they would be holding a mini concert from home on Instagram, the 'All of Me' hitmaker says he'll be the next artist to do...
