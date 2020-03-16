Global  

Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 + Speaks Out: “We’re Going To Get Through This”

SOHH Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 + Speaks Out: “We’re Going To Get Through This”Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is one of multiple players dealing with the coronavirus. New reports claim the two-time NBA champion has tested positive for COVID-19. Big Facts According to reports, at least three of Durant’s teammates also have the virus. KD has since come forward to address the situation. High-Key Details The Nets have […]

The post Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus COVID-19 + Speaks Out: “We’re Going To Get Through This” appeared first on .
