Kevin Durant Is One of the Four NBA Players Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Four NBA players on the Brooklyn Nets tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday (March 17) – and now we know the identity of at least one of them: 31-year-old superstar Kevin Durant. “Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: ‘Everyone be careful, take care of yourself [...]
News video: Coronavirus: 250 Indians in Iran test positive |Oneindia News

Coronavirus: 250 Indians in Iran test positive |Oneindia News 02:48

 AMID THE CONORAVIRUS OUTBREAK, THE RESIDENT WELFARE ASSOCIATION MEMBERS AND DELHI POLICE TALKED TO THE PROTESTERS AT SHAHEEN BAGH, URGING THEM TO CALL OFF THEIR PROTEST IN WAKE OF VIRUS OUTBREAK, WHICH HAS CLAIMED THREE LIVES IN THE COUNTRY SO FAR. WHILE ADRESSING THE MEDIA, THE HEALTH MINISTRY HAS...

