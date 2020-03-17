Global  

Kevin Hart Shares Cozy Family Photo While Self-Quarantining During Coronavirus

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Kevin Hart is updating fans on his how his family is doing amid the coronavirus outbreak. The 40-year-old comedian wants to remind everyone to stay strong and remain positive. “Find a positive in every negative….This will make us all better,” he captioned the Instagram photo below of himself, his wife Eniko Parrish and their children [...]
