50 Cent Unloads Pure Hard-Hitting Kevin Durant Jokes After COVID-19 Reveal: “Get Some Meds + Chill”
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () New York rapper 50 Cent is a straight savage with the jokes. The G-Unit boss went online this week to react to Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant testing positive for coronavirus. Big Facts On Tuesday, Fif hit up Twitter with a major digital jab at Durant’s current medical situation. He also shared a hilarious meme […]
