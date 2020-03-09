Global  

Katy Perry wins copyright case against Christian rapper

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
It's a victory for Katy Perry after a federal judge ruled in her favor in a case alleging that she and her collaborators copied her 2013 hit “Dark Horse” from a Christian rap song from 2009 called "Joyful Noise" by Marcus Gray.
Recent related news from verified sources

Katy Perry did not copy hit song from Christian rap, judge rules

Judge rules disputed section of the rap song, "Joyful Noise" by rapper Marcus Gray was not distinctive enough to be protected by copyright as the jury found.
CBS News

Katy Perry Succeeds in Getting Reversal Ruling in 'Dark Horse' Plagiarism Case

The verdict reversal comes seven months after a California jury determined the 'Firework' hitmaker had ripped off Christian rapper Marcus Gray's track 'Joyful...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •BBC NewsNYTimes.comBillboard.comThe Age

