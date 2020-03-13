Global  

Tom Hanks Is Losing In Rummy To Wife Rita Wilson During Quarantine After Being Released From The Hospital

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Rita Wilson is showing off her skills in rummy during their quarantine, Tom Hanks shared with fans in a new Instagram post. The 63-year-old actor is updating fans about how they’re both doing after being discharged from the hospital one week after their coronavirus diagnosis. “Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in [...]
News video: Tom Hanks thanks 'the Helpers' amid coronavirus isolation

Tom Hanks thanks 'the Helpers' amid coronavirus isolation 00:34

 Tom Hanks has expressed his gratitude to the "Helpers" as he and wife Rita Wilson remain in isolation in Australia following their coronavirus diagnosis.

