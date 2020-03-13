Tom Hanks Is Losing In Rummy To Wife Rita Wilson During Quarantine After Being Released From The Hospital
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Rita Wilson is showing off her skills in rummy during their quarantine, Tom Hanks shared with fans in a new Instagram post. The 63-year-old actor is updating fans about how they’re both doing after being discharged from the hospital one week after their coronavirus diagnosis. “Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in [...]
