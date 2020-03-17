Global  

Coronavirus Outbreak: Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews tests positive

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 March 2020
"Frozen 2" actor Rachel Matthews has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 26-year-old actor, who voices Honey Maren in the 2019 Disney animated film, told her Instagram followers that she has been in quarantine for the past week.

"Hey guys, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine the last week....
News video: 'Frozen II' Star Rachel Matthews Diagnosed With Coronavirus

'Frozen II' Star Rachel Matthews Diagnosed With Coronavirus

 'Frozen II' Star Rachel Matthews Diagnosed With Coronavirus Rachel Matthews announced that she has been in quarantine for the past week after testing positive for the coronavirus. The actress, who voiced the role of Honeymaren in the...

