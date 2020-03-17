Coronavirus Outbreak: Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews tests positive
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () "Frozen 2" actor Rachel Matthews has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 26-year-old actor, who voices Honey Maren in the 2019 Disney animated film, told her Instagram followers that she has been in quarantine for the past week.
