Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington Reveal 'Little Fires Everywhere' Was Released Early on Hulu - Watch Now!

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington are giving fans an early treat. The stars revealed on Instagram on Tuesday (March 17) that their series, Little Fires Everywhere, was released early – and the first three episodes of the drama are available now to watch on Hulu. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon The [...]
News video: Reese Witherspoon boasts about being 'really good friends' with Beyonce

Reese Witherspoon boasts about being 'really good friends' with Beyonce 00:38

 Reese Witherspoon has bragged about being Beyonce's "best friend" after they struck up a friendship at the Golden Globes.

