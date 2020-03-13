Global  

Marvel's 'Black Widow' release date pushed back amid coronavirus concerns

Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Add "Black Widow" to the list of films that have delayed release dates due to coronavirus concerns.
 Disney is pushing the release of Marvel stand-alone Black Widow amid growing concerns around the coronavirus.

'Black Widow's release pushed back amid the Coronavirus pandemic, AMC Theatres shuts down cinemas across the US, Stephen Colbert films a surprise late show monologue in his bathtub and Jared Leto just..

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Halts Production Over Coronavirus Concerns ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ which is shooting in Australia, has temporarily suspended first-unit production..

Disney has officially postponed Mulan and The New Mutants
