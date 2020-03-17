Global  

Hollywood star Jared Leto was on meditation retreat, missed coronavirus news

Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Jared Leto tweeted early Tuesday that "12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication, etc," he wrote. 
News video: Jared Leto stunned by scale of coronavirus pandemic after returning from desert retreat

Jared Leto stunned by scale of coronavirus pandemic after returning from desert retreat 00:39

 Jared Leto was left stunned by the scale of the global coronavirus pandemic after returning home from a 12-day silent meditation in the desert on Sunday.

