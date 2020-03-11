Global  

Amanda Bynes expecting her first child with Paul Michael: reports

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Amanda Bynes is expecting!
Amanda Bynes pregnant [Video]

Amanda Bynes pregnant

Amanda Bynes has suggested she is pregnant after posting then deleting an ultrasound photo.

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael haven't split [Video]

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael haven't split

Amanda Bynes' fiancé Paul Michael insists they haven't split up and instead said their Instagram accounts were hacked, giving the impression they weren't together anymore.

Amanda Bynes Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Congratulations are in order! Amanda Bynes is pregnant with her first child, E! News has confirmed. Her fiancé Paul Michael shared the happy news on Tuesday,...
E! Online

Amanda Bynes and Fiance Paul Michael Delete Surprise Pregnancy Announcement

The 'What a Girl Wants' star and her fiance Paul Michael announce they're expecting their first child together by sharing a picture of an ultrasound, but remove...
AceShowbiz

