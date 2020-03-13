Global  

Coronavirus scare: Trevor Noah's maiden India tour postponed

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Comedian Trevor Noah's maiden India tour, scheduled for April, has been postponed in view of the global coronavirus outbreak.

Noah was set to bring his "Loud & Clear Tour" to India in April. BookMyShow was bringing the comedy star for his first ever performance in the country, with shows of the "Loud & Clear Tour 2020" to be...
