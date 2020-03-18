Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Amitabh Bachchan gets a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on his hand

Amitabh Bachchan gets a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on his hand

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Amid rising concern over coronavirus situation, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a picture of his hand with a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on it.

Late Tuesday night, the actor tweeted a picture of his hand with a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on it. "T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe, be...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VijayPasalkar75

Bibvewadi Pune RT @MumbaiMirror: #Coronavirus: @SrBachchan gets home quarantine stamp. https://t.co/mKFwYXMg81 5 minutes ago

GlobalNews82

Global News Coronavirus pandemic: Amitabh Bachchan gets stamped on his hand for being home quarantined; Kareena Kapoor relishes… https://t.co/Ldi4GLHG8D 9 minutes ago

MumbaiMirror

Mumbai Mirror #Coronavirus: @SrBachchan gets home quarantine stamp. https://t.co/mKFwYXMg81 16 minutes ago

dayakamPR

Dayanand Kamble .@SrBachchan gets 'Home Quarantined' stamp on hand, spreads awareness on COVID-19 https://t.co/g8yrR2HQDU 18 minutes ago

TelanganaToday

Telangana Today Amitabh Bachchan gets a ‘Home Quarantined’ stamp on his hand https://t.co/CZ5WydNPPx 21 minutes ago

xpresslite

Express Lite Amid rising concern over #COVID19 situation, #AmitabhBachchan took to Twitter to share a picture of his hand with a… https://t.co/GHjt9iGBQ8 26 minutes ago

HealthwireMedia

Healthwire #CoronaVirusUpdate: #London, #Washington Announce Massive Economic Package; Amitabh Bachchan Gets A 'Home Quarantin… https://t.co/GeJJQ4yHu8 42 minutes ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Amitabh Bachchan Gets A Home Quarantined Stamp On His Hand, Says Proud To Protect Mumbaikars @SrBachchan… https://t.co/hfdJLiGUek 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.