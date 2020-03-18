Global  

Let's Hear It For Iceland, The 'Lost' Winner Of Eurovision 2020

Clash Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Let's Hear It For Iceland, The 'Lost' Winner Of Eurovision 2020The content is being pushed to 2021...

Reports are coming in that *Eurovision* will be moved to 2021.

The Europe-wide (and Israel, and Australia) competition was due to be held in Rotterdam in March, with preliminary rounds already taking place.

Sadly, the spread of coronavirus has put paid to these ambitions, with Eurovision set to announce a fresh date.

Due to take place in 2021, the competition will still be held in Rotterdam, but all entries from 2020 will become invalid.

It's a crying shame, not least for Iceland's Daði Freyr whose single 'Think About Things' was our favourite from this year's pack.

So, tune in below.

