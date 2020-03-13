U2's Bono Shares New Song Dedicated To Those Affected By Coronavirus

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

As if life wasn't bad enough...



*U2* frontman *Bono* has shared a new song dedicated to those affected by



The song appeared online as St. Patrick's Day drew to a close, with all traditional public displays being shut down to prohibit the spread of coronavirus.



Prompted to pick up his guitar, Bono has shared a brand new song, one inspired by recent events.



Shared on Instagram, the singer - who is worth around $700 million and has suggested no form of viable direct action during this crisis - wrote:



"For the Italians who inspired it… for the Irish… for ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it's you we’re singing to."



Tune in below, if you like.









for ANYONE who this St. Patrick's day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it's you we're singing to. Bono













