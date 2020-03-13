Global  

U2's Bono Shares New Song Dedicated To Those Affected By Coronavirus

Clash Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
U2's Bono Shares New Song Dedicated To Those Affected By CoronavirusAs if life wasn't bad enough...

*U2* frontman *Bono* has shared a new song dedicated to those affected by coronavirus.

The song appeared online as St. Patrick's Day drew to a close, with all traditional public displays being shut down to prohibit the spread of coronavirus.

Prompted to pick up his guitar, Bono has shared a brand new song, one inspired by recent events.

Shared on Instagram, the singer - who is worth around $700 million and has suggested no form of viable direct action during this crisis - wrote:

"For the Italians who inspired it… for the Irish… for ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it's you we’re singing to."

Tune in below, if you like.


View this post on Instagram

for ANYONE who this St. Patrick’s day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it's you we’re singing to. Bono

A post shared by U2 Official (@u2) on

Mar 17, 2020 at 2:28pm PDT


Credit: Bang Media World - Published < > Embed
News video: U2's Bono gives debut performance of new song via live-stream

U2's Bono gives debut performance of new song via live-stream 01:01

 U2 star Bono performed a new song on St. Patrick's Day dedicated to all those "in a tight spot" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

