Glastonbury 2020 Is Cancelled

*Glastonbury Festival* has been cancelled, it is confirmed.



The festival was due to return this summer, with the Worthy Farm event *toasting its 50th anniversary*.



A glittering bill awaited fans, but the spread of



With



Vowing to return in 2021, the team said: "This is now our only viable option..."



Here's the full statement:







We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/ox8kcQ0HoB



— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 18, 2020



