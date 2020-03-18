Jonathan Ross accused of transphobia after publicly supporting controversial comedian Graham Linehan

Presenter said he 'admires' and 'applauds' Linehan

Tweets about this Matthew "Hufflepuffter " Greenfield RT @Independent: Jonathan Ross accused of transphobia after publicly supporting Graham Linehan https://t.co/fPa2HORnSb 2 minutes ago Sweety McFuckyou RT @mimmymum: Jonathan Ross accused of transphobia after publicly supporting transphobe Graham Linehan @Glinner’s trans hostile comments i… 6 minutes ago The Independent Jonathan Ross accused of transphobia after publicly supporting Graham Linehan https://t.co/fPa2HORnSb 21 minutes ago Tim Concannon RT @Independent: Jonathan Ross accused of transphobia after publicly supporting Graham Linehan https://t.co/R0lrJTz1C7 36 minutes ago Independent Arts Jonathan Ross accused of transphobia after publicly supporting Graham Linehan https://t.co/WroOrg2b5c 38 minutes ago Independent TV Jonathan Ross accused of transphobia after publicly supporting Graham Linehan https://t.co/gKaOlFS0JJ 38 minutes ago Helen🧜🏻‍♀️ Jonathan Ross accused of transphobia after publicly supporting transphobe Graham Linehan @Glinner’s trans hostile… https://t.co/DlscHzBpkB 41 minutes ago The Independent Jonathan Ross accused of transphobia after publicly supporting Graham Linehan https://t.co/R0lrJTz1C7 58 minutes ago