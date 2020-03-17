Global  

Glastonbury Music Festival Canceled Over Coronavirus Fears

Billboard.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Organizers of Glastonbury Festival, one of the world's most famous, not to mention largest, music events, has announced that its 2020 edition will no longer take place over growing fears over the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Glastonbury Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Glastonbury Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic 01:14

 Glastonbury Festival’s 50th anniversary edition has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its organisers have said the festival will now take place in 2021 instead. Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney had been scheduled to headline in 2020.

Eurovision 2020 postponed over coronavirus fears [Video]

Eurovision 2020 postponed over coronavirus fears

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam has been postponed over coronavirus fears, organisers have said.

Coronavirus: Music industry expert expects Glastonbury cancellation [Video]

Coronavirus: Music industry expert expects Glastonbury cancellation

A music industry expert says he would be 'astounded' if Glastonbury goes ahead this summer. Matt Grimes, a senior lecturer at Birmingham City University, believes the festival will not go ahead because..

Recent related news from verified sources

Glastonbury Festival 2020 Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic!

The U.K.’s Glastonbury Music Festival has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The festival confirmed via Twitter on Wednesday that the event, which was...
Glastonbury cancelled + Vive Le Rock Awards postponed

Sadly we at the Brighton & Hove News Music Team have to report that this year’s Glastonbury music festival has been cancelled. Read the official statement...
