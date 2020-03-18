Global  

Brad Paisley's Grocery Store to Deliver Food to Elderly in Nashville Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Billboard.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Brad Paisley’s The Store, a free grocery store in Nashville for the underprivileged that the country singer established with his wife, is helping the elderly stay safe with growing concerns of the coronavirus.
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego
Local supermarket hiring staff to keep up with growing demand

Local supermarket hiring staff to keep up with growing demand 01:45

 A local grocery chain is looking to hire new workers as demand grows amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Heartwarming moment as Pennsylvania community aligns to feed children amid coronavirus lockdown

Heartwarming moment as Pennsylvania community aligns to feed children amid coronavirus lockdown

In underprivileged Coal and Shamokin Township in Pennsylvania, students are used to receiving a free breakfast and lunch, but now that the coronavirus outbreak has caused a statewide shutdown of..

Credit: Newsflare
Grocery Stores Across Nation Offering Senior Citizens Special Hours To Shop During Coronavirus Outbreak

Grocery Stores Across Nation Offering Senior Citizens Special Hours To Shop During Coronavirus Outbreak

CBS4's Chris Martinez reports on the "VIP" treatment for our most vulnerable population.

Credit: CBS4 Miami

Superstar Brad Paisley's Grocery Store In Nashville Starts Delivering Goods To Elderly Amid Coronavirus

Daily Caller

Brad Paisley's free grocery store delivers to elderly

Paisley is mobilizing volunteers to help drop off groceries to elderly people who "should not be out shopping out on their own in these times."
CBS News


