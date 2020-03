Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Kevin Bacon is helping to spread awareness about social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak . The Footloose actor launched a “Six Degrees” campaign on Wednesday (March 18) to encourage people to commit to self-isolating to lower the infection rate. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kevin Bacon “Hi, folks. You know me, right? I’m technically [...]