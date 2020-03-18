Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Beyonce Might Be Watching ‘Homecoming’ Right Along With You Tonight

Beyonce Might Be Watching ‘Homecoming’ Right Along With You Tonight

Billboard.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
If you're tuning in to the virtual watch party for Beyoncé’s Homecoming, you might be watching the documentary alongside Queen Bey herself.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

annsthewoman

See You Space Cowboy...🥀🐐♑ RT @billboard: If you're tuning in to the virtual watch party for @Beyonce’s #Homecoming, you might be watching the doc alongside Queen Bey… 17 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.