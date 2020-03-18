Shatta Bandle ‘RHOBH’ Ladies Bring the Drama in Season 10 Trailer – Watch! https://t.co/fS2yok2ltW https://t.co/YkdwLgEHMq 13 hours ago Kim Kardashian ‘RHOBH’ Ladies Bring the Drama in Season 10 Trailer – Watch! https://t.co/WyhZSpAoQH https://t.co/I8POm8P3I6 13 hours ago Global Connect+ ‘RHOBH’ Ladies Bring the Drama in Season 10 Trailer – Watch! https://t.co/MZQEtVMW1A https://t.co/BqXmaU5LDN 13 hours ago JustJared.com The #RHOBH season 10 trailer has been released - watch here! https://t.co/RbVYr0dR3p 13 hours ago Realitytvoverload RT @doseofhousewife: #RHOBH I am actually excited to see what these ladies will bring. Seeings how we literally only know of the Denise dra… 21 hours ago The Realest Housewife🍷 #RHOBH I am actually excited to see what these ladies will bring. Seeings how we literally only know of the Denise… https://t.co/W3Si9qv7SD 22 hours ago