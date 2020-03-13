Global  

Coronavirus Impact: A Look At How The Virus Is Affecting South Florida Schools

cbs4.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Following state guidelines, Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools will be teaching their students at home until April 15th, through distance learning.
All standardized testing waived this year for Florida schools

All standardized testing waived this year for Florida schools 00:55

 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said all testing will be suspended also for the remainder of the school year.

Broward and Miami-Dade County schools will not open until at least April 15.

South Florida parents scramble after state announces schools to close for two weeks.

Coronavirus: Impact of pandemic stretches from schools to world's leaders

Schools shut down across much of Europe. Gatherings were canceled or banned from California to Germany. And the coronavirus reached directly into the world's...
