Lana Condor Tells Donald Trump to 'Be Better' After 'Chinese Virus' Backlash

AceShowbiz Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
In a lengthy post she shares on Twitter, the 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' star slams POTUS as saying, 'You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting our community in.'
