Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Feel like I married a version of my dad

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Feel like I married a version of my dad

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Feel like I married a version of my dadHer backyard may home the fanciest cars available in the market, but Priyanka Chopra Jonas was taught as early as in her teens that even without the accessories, she was among the privileged. "[I grew up in] India, where people are desensitised to poverty. And so was I, until my parents [made me aware]. In their hospital, there...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Priyanka with hubby Nick clicked hand in hand at the airport [Video]

Priyanka with hubby Nick clicked hand in hand at the airport

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her hubby Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance at the airport on Tuesday in Mumbai. Priyanka donned an animal print top and a pair of black pants. #NickYanka #peecee..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:53Published
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Holi in India [Video]

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Holi in India

Pop star Nick Jonas and his actress wife Priyanka Chopra returned to her native India last week to kickstart celebrations for the 2020 Holi festival.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:39Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra looks delighted as kids throw coloured water on her and hubby Nick Jonas!

Holi 2020: Priyanka Chopra looks delighted as kids throw coloured water on her and hubby Nick Jonas!Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas seem to have had an amazing Holi in India. It being Nick's first Holi, the couple left no stone unturned to make sure they made...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' 'lit and chill' weekend in Pune

After attending a star-studded Holi party in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas flew to Pune over the weekend and had a great time.
Zee News


Tweets about this

peeceeliciouss

Maulik missing @priyankachopra RT @PriyankaDailyFC: “I was taught that I was privileged; because I had shelter, food, the facility to go to school, and parents who taught… 6 minutes ago

PriyankaDailyFC

PRIYANKA DAILY “I was taught that I was privileged; because I had shelter, food, the facility to go to school, and parents who tau… https://t.co/uIOBWzR5hf 9 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife VOTE for the Social Media Couple of the Year from Bollywood who makes you feel romantic VOTE NOW and stand a chanc… https://t.co/i3czCt7FA8 21 hours ago

ShrutiMritunjay

shruti RT @OppaGXXOD: “I taught myself confidence. When I’d walk into a room and feel scared to death, I’d tell myself, ‘I’m not afraid of anybody… 3 days ago

OppaGXXOD

Gxxod Itthipat “I taught myself confidence. When I’d walk into a room and feel scared to death, I’d tell myself, ‘I’m not afraid o… https://t.co/kee42vBxIV 4 days ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife VOTE for the Social Media Couple of the Year from Bollywood who makes you feel romantic VOTE NOW and stand a chanc… https://t.co/pWMceXYZD0 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.