Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Feel like I married a version of my dad
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () Her backyard may home the fanciest cars available in the market, but Priyanka Chopra Jonas was taught as early as in her teens that even without the accessories, she was among the privileged. "[I grew up in] India, where people are desensitised to poverty. And so was I, until my parents [made me aware]. In their hospital, there...
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her hubby Nick Jonas made a stylish appearance at the airport on Tuesday in Mumbai. Priyanka donned an animal print top and a pair of black pants.
#NickYanka #peecee..