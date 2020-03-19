|
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart Becomes First Known Congress Member To Test Positive For Coronavirus
Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart announced he has the coronavirus, becoming the first known member of Congress to test positive for the disease.
