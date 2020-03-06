Global  

Tiger Shroff calls Salman Bollywood’s lion

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
In an interview with a news portal, Tiger Shroff said that he thinks Salman Khan is the lion of Bollywood. He even went on to compare himself with the actor’s lucky bracelet.
News video: Tiger Shroff praises Salman Khan for his Bharat

Tiger Shroff praises Salman Khan for his Bharat 03:09

 Tiger Shroff praises Salman Khan for his Bharat

