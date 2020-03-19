You Won't Believe Who Was Revealed On 'The Masked Singer'
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () SPOILER ALERT!!! The Swan received the lowest amount of votes in the playoffs of Group C on The Masked Singer tonight (March 18). One famous celeb was unmasked and their identity was revealed! Some of the clues for this celeb included that she says that the swan is known for it’s fierceness and she’s the [...]
Dixie Chicks hit out at 'cancel culture' The US country trio - who will release their first new album in 14 years in April - have opened up about their hiatus from music, and the impact backlash can have on lives and careers for those in the spotlight. Natalie Maines was heavily critical of former US...