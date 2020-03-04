Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Gal Gadot Teams Up with Jamie Dornan, Amy Adams, More to Sing John Lennon's 'Imagine' on Instagram - Watch!

Gal Gadot Teams Up with Jamie Dornan, Amy Adams, More to Sing John Lennon's 'Imagine' on Instagram - Watch!

Just Jared Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Gal Gadot is trying to lift fans’ spirits during the coronavirus pandemic. The 34-year-old Wonder Woman actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (March 18) to share a video of she and tons of stars singing John Lennon‘s iconic hit “Imagine.” “These past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical,” Gal says in the video. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lennon Stella Talks "Kissing Other People," Her Latest Single, & More [Video]

Lennon Stella Talks "Kissing Other People," Her Latest Single, & More

Ontario-born and Nashville-based singer, songwriter, actress and multi-instrumentalist Lennon Stella is one of pop’s most powerful and poignant new forces. Streamed nearly half-a-billion times within..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 22:44Published
This Day in History: John Lennon Sparks His First Major Controversy [Video]

This Day in History: John Lennon Sparks His First Major Controversy

This Day in History: John Lennon Sparks His First Major Controversy March 4, 1966 In an interview for the London Evening Standard, the Beatles front man made the comment, "We're more popular than..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this

FiftyShadesMX_

FiftyShadesMx RT @JustJared: Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, & Amy Adams are trying to lift fans' spirits during the #coronavirus pandemic - watch: https://t.co… 3 minutes ago

UponAGuestStar

Upon A Guest Star Gal Gadot Teams Up with Jamie Dornan, Amy Adams, More to Sing John Lennon's 'Imagine' on Instagram https://t.co/vSiiKp9Nue 48 minutes ago

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News Gal Gadot Teams Up with Jamie Dornan, Amy Adams, More to Sing John Lennon's 'Imagine' on Instagram - Watch! https://t.co/cf6gctZVX5 #Gossip 50 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Gal Gadot Teams Up with Jamie Dornan, Amy Adams, More to Sing John Lennon's 'Imagine' on Instagram - Watch!… https://t.co/V5fYemng1r 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.