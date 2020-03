Coronavirus Outbreak: Idris Elba says he's worried that his asthma will cause complications

On Monday, the 47-year-old took to Twitter to reveal that he tested positive for COVID-19 after fearing he was exposed to the virus while working. The following day, the... Actor Idris Elba has said that he's worried about having asthma and being more at risk after announcing to the world that he tested positive for coronavirus On Monday, the 47-year-old took to Twitter to reveal that he tested positive for COVID-19 after fearing he was exposed to the virus while working. The following day, the 👓 View full article



