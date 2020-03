Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Marathi actress Manasi Naik has been enjoying social media attention for her resemblence to Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Several of Manasi's pictures are doing the rounds on the Internet and, looking at the snapshots, many netizens feel that they are reminded of Aishwarya in her early days in the film industry.... 👓 View full article