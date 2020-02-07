Watch: Sonam interacts with mother-in-law

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja returned to India from London on Tuesday. The actress shared on social media that they have self-quarantined themselves for 14 days due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.



