PC-Nick Jonas on day 8 of self-isolation

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 as a pandemic. Several countries have also asked everyone to stay indoors for the coming weeks and avoid non-essential travel. The ongoing Coronavirus outbreak has slowed down everyone’s lives and almost everything is shut. Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a video about how Nick Jonas and she are dealing with self-isolation.
