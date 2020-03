Bella Thorne Has Inked A Television Development Deal With Fox Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Bella Thorne has teamed up with Fox on a television development deal. THR reports that the 22-year-old actress will “develop scripted and unscripted programming for the independent broadcast network”. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Thorne The news comes just after Bella was revealed to be the celebrity under The Swan mask on [...] 👓 View full article

